Pawan Kalyan Clicked Being Engrossed In Script Reading Session For 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Indian Film Director Krish Jagarlamudi has recently shared a picture of him reading a script with Bheemla Nayak actor Pawan Kalyan for the upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The project will mark the first collaboration between Krish Jagarlamudi and Pawan Kalyan. The picture was posted by the director on social media handles.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Krish shared a picture of the actor-director duo doing script reading for the film. He wrote, "An amazing day of Script reading session with one and only #HariHaraVeeraMallu. Gearing up to commence an exciting schedule in the new year." The film is being produced by Mega Surya Production and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. It stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Bollywood hunk Arjun Rampal as well in the main lead. The same post was uploaded by the director on his Instagram handle as well.

An amazing day of Script reading session with one and only #HariHaraVeeraMallu 📖



Gearing up to commence an exciting schedule in the new year 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Z0GTg1FIzY — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) December 20, 2021

A brief about Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Set in the 17th century, the story of Hari Hara Veera Mallu revolves around the life of criminal Veera Mallu and the backdrop of Mughals. While MM Keeravani has composed the music of the film, the film is set to have a theatrical release on April 29, 2022, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Though the shooting of the film was supposed to begin in December, as Pawan Kalyan is not done with shooting for his other venture Bheemla Nayak, the makers have postponed the shooting to January.

Pawan Kalyan on work front

As per the work front, Pawan Kalyan will also feature in the action thriller Bheemla Nayak, directed by Sagar K Chandra and written by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is a tale of 2020's Malayalam outing Ayyappanum Koshiyum, produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, which will also feature Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon playing crucial roles.

Recently, the song from the movie was released, which was shared by the composer S Thaman on his Twitter account. With this, he wrote, "#SoundOfBheemla Is here My love & Respect to Our MASS #leader Shri #PowerStar @PawanKalyan gaaru & Our dear director Shri #Trivikram gaaru #HBDTrivikram #BheemlaNayakThirdSingle #BheemlaNayakMusic #BheemlaNayak VOLUME UP." Fans of the actor were thrilled to witness the amazing song.

Image: Instagram/@dirkrish