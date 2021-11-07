After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, the makers of the upcoming film Bheemla Nayak starring superstar Pawan Kalyan, have released a new song. The song titled Lala Bheemla is high on energy and music. The song which was released on the occasion of lyricist, dialogue writer, Trivikram’s birthday, is composed by S Thaman.

S Thaman took to Twitter and shared the song while dedicating it to the Power Star (fondly refers to Pawan Kalyan) and Trivikram on the special occasion. “#SoundOfBheemla Is here My love & Respect to Our MASS #leader Shri #PowerStar @PawanKalyangaaru & Our dear director Shri #Trivikram gaaru #HBDTrivikram #BheemlaNayakThirdSingle #BheemlaNayakMusic #BheemlaNayak VOLUME UP”, he tweeted.

Going by the song, it definitely lives up to the expectations and it indeed exceeds for its intense composition, powerful lyrics, energetic singing, and hair-raising visuals. It’s a feast to see Pawan Kalyan in a police officer getup and also in mass avatar in Lungi. In the backdrop, the female dancers from Odisha enhance the mass appeal. The interesting aspect is Trivikram Srinivas, who penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film, wrote lyrics of the song as well. Arun Kaundinya is a perfect choice as his vocals are highly active.

Fans of the actor were thrilled to witness the amazing song. One of the users expressed his joy after seeing the song and wrote, “@MusicThaman Woooow Superb and awesome, this is the best song.” Another user wrote, “I heard the song twice and got addicted to it.” A third netizen chimed in and wrote, “Brother You Proved your Promise, drums beat.”

@MusicThaman Woooow Superb and awesome👌👌💥💥💥🔥🔥this is the best ever Sound of Music #SoundOfBheemla Ultimate Sound from your Ultimate Drums🥁🥁Best gift to Our Guruji 🙏 #HBDTrivikram Happy Birthday to Our Wizard of Words & Dictionary of Dialogues🙏😍❤️👌💥🔥🥁Loved this bgm pic.twitter.com/f4uYKKSOYm — @urstrulyGST🔔🌟💥📢 (@gtrinadh421) November 7, 2021

Wow.Trivikram has written lyrics. Song tune is very diffrent #Pawanakalyan mass — srinivas786 (@srinivas786) November 7, 2021

The film has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Bheemla Nayak is scheduled for release during Sankranthi, 2022. Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak also stars Nithya Menen in the lead role. The film's musical score has been taken care of by S Thaman, while cinematography and editing are performed by Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli respectively. The forthcoming Telugu film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit flick, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film is slated for worldwide release on January 12, 2022, for Sankranthi. The Malayalam flick was helmed by Sachy and it starred Biju Menon, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

IMAGE: Instagram/PawanKalyanofficial/Twitter/MusicThamman