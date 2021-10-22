Pawan Kalyan Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Amit Shah; 'May Lord Balaji Bless You'

As Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated his 57th birthday on 22 October, the ace politician received birthday greetings from several eminent political leaders including actor Pawan Kalyan. Pawan who is also the founder of the Jana Sena Party took to his Twitter handle to extend his greetings on the special day. The actor-turned-politician also prayed for Amit Shah’s ‘great health and long life.’

Born in Gujarat in 1964, Shah has long been a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was a minister in his government in Gujarat before becoming the BJP president in 2014 after the party stormed to power at the Centre. Shah became a part of the Modi government as home minister after it took charge for a second term in 2019.

Pawan Kalyan extends birthday wishes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Extending his wishes and sending out love to the Home Minister, Pawan Kalyan wrote, 'My heartfelt greetings & best wishes to http://Hon.HM Sri @AmitShah Ji on his 57th birthday. May Lord Balaji Bless him with great health and long life.' Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the politician also received wishes from PM Modi who praised him for ‘serving the nation with the same zeal.’

'Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal. Praying for his good health and long life,' he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the special occasion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s birthday, a Seva Setu programme has been organised at Manipur village near Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend the Seva Setu programme at Manipur village near Ahmedabad. Under this programme, locals get various documents and certificates, such as income certificates, widow pension, caste certificate, and duplicate ration cards, at their doorstep without having to visit the government offices. On the occasion of Shah's birthday, which also falls on October 22, the Gujarat CM will attend the 'Seva Setu' camp at Manipur village in Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad district on Friday, the release said.

IMAGE: PTI