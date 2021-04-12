Pawan Kalyan Quarantines Himself After Members Of JanaSena Party Test COVID-19 Positive

South Indian actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has quarantined himself after a majority of Janasena party members tested positive for COVID-19. Janasena party issued a statement on Twitter and informed actor’s fans that he is under quarantine on the advice of doctors. The statement revealed that the actor ‘went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and as part of preventing the spreading of coronavirus.’ The note also mentioned that the actor who is basking in the success of his latest release Vakeel Saab, is constantly in touch with his party members through ‘teleconference.’

Pawan Kalyan in self-quarantine

“The majority of Janasena President Sri Pawan Kalyan’s chief executives, security and personal staff are affected by Corona. As part of a precautionary measure, Sri Pawan Kalyan went into quarantine on the advice of doctors. Members of his entourage are being inflicted with Corona one by one over the past week. All these people used to work closely with him. With this, he went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and as part of preventing the spreading of Corona. He was in a peaceful atmosphere on the advice of doctors. However, he is executing his daily works and party affairs. He is talking to the party leaders through teleconference,” the note from Janasena party’s P Hari Prasad read.

The film Vakeel Saab witnessed a smashing box office opening and has been receiving good reviews and amazing responses from the people. The film marks Pawan Kalyan’s comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of three years. The actor is receiving love and appreciation from all including his friends from the fraternity-like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and many more who hailed his performance as a lawyer.

Earlier, during the pre-release, he was asked to run for the chief minister of the state. The actor who was overwhelmed by the unconditional love that he being showered upon by his fans, Pawan replied, “I didn’t expect to win that kind of space in your heart. I kept working for the society and country. Nothing is more important than the place I have in your hearts. But if this happens (CM) we shall see, but I don’t have any expectations. I work for the nation without any expectations.”

(Image credit: PTI)