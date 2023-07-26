Pawan Kalyan Talks About Nepotism In Tollywood: The Doors To Cinema...

Pawan Kalyan, also known as Power Star, has been promoting his upcoming film Bro with Sai Dharam Tej. During the pre-release event of the film, the actor addressed the topic of nepotism in the South Indian film industry. He further cleared the air and said that no one in the industry has been promoting nepotism.

3 things you need to know

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film Bro will release in theatres on July 28.

The pre-release event of the film was held on July 25.

The movie has been directed by Samuthirakani.

Pawan Kalyan slams reports of nepotism in Tollywood

The Telugu film industry has faced criticism over the years as it has been perceived to be a family-run business. Pawan Kalyan himself belongs to the Konidela family and is the sibling of Telugu star Chiranjeevi. His nephews Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, and others are also quite accomplished actors. However, the actor slammed such rumours about nepotism and said that this industry is not exclusive to any individual or family.

(Pawan Kalyan talks about nepotism in South Indian film industry. | Image: Twitter)

During the pre-release event of Bro, the actor said, "The doors to cinema and politics are open for all". He further shed light on his journey and recalled how he never intended to be a part of the film industry. He admitted that he was fearful when his brothers asked him to act. He also mentioned that Chiranjeevi became a megastar despite belonging to a lower-middle-class family and reached a milestone without any Godfathers. He further added, "I only saw Chiranjeevi, NTR, ANR, Krishna as heroes," which eventually motivated him to join the industry.

Pawan credits Chiranjeevi's wife for motivating him

During the pre-release event, Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha for motivating him to pursue a career in acting. Nevertheless, he took to the opportunity and worked hard as he had decided to not take anything for granted. He further said that despite issues in the families, all of them have been striving to entertain their fans.