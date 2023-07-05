Pawan Kalyan, Wife Anna Lezhneva Put Separation Rumours To Rest? Photo Goes Viral

Of late, rumours of Pawan Kalyan's separation from his third wife Anna Lezhneva have been doing the rounds on the internet. Dispelling the recent speculation surrounding their alleged separation, the official Twitter handle of the actor's political party Jana Sena Party posted the most recent picture of the couple. This has reassured fans that all is well between them.

3 things you need to know

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhnova have been married for 10 years.

Split rumours gained momentum after Anna's noticeable absence from a number of family events.

The couple indirectly quashed separation rumours after participating in Pujadikas.

All is well between Pawan Kalyan and his third wife?

The official Twitter account of the Jana Sena Party shared a photo of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva participating in Pujadikas at their Hyderabad residence. The puja was organised to mark the successful completion of the first stage of Power Star's Varahi Vijaya Yatra.

(Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva participate in Pujadikas at their Hyderabad residence | Image: Jana Sena Party/Twitter)

The tweet, shared in Telugu, loosely translated to, "Sri Pawan Kalyan and Mrs Ana Konidela performed these charitable duties scientifically. In a few days, the next phase of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra will begin."

(The official Twitter handle of Jana Sena Party shared a photo of Pawan Kalyan and his wife | Image: Jana Sena Party/Twitter)

The tweet also mentioned about the actor's upcoming involvement in preparatory meetings for the next phase of the yatra in Mangalagiri.

Rumours of Pawan Kalyan's separation circulate online

Speculations around Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhnova's separation began after the latter gave some family events of late, including Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement ceremony, a miss. She was also not seen at Kalyan's political yagam, and the naming ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamieni's daughter Klin Kaara.

Anna's absence further fueled speculation about the current state of their relationship. As rumours swirled, it was reported that she has relocated back to Russia with their child and that Pawan Kalyan has remained in contact with them through phone and video calls.