Pawan Kalyan's Epic Magnum Opus Hari Hara Veera Mallu's First Look Unveiled

Pawan Kalyan, one of the prolific artists from the Telugu movie industry, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu period action movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu. As the makers recently released Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s first look on the internet, the fans were all overwhelmed. Check out Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s first look and know about the release date of Pawan Kalyan’s movie.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s first look

This photo has been creating a sensation among the netizens the moment it went online. Pawan Kalyan’s first look in the film looks pretty intense and similar to that of a warrior. In Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s first look, the actor can be seen holding a javelin in his hand while he can be seen acting out a fight scene.

Directed by Krish, the movie will follow the life of a legendary outlaw, Veera Mallu, whose role will be essayed by Pawan Kalyan. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead while actor Arjun Rampal will be seen essaying a significant role. Presented by A M Ratnam, the movie will simultaneously be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s release date has been slated for Sankranthi 2022 and its shooting is expected to wrap up by July 2021.

As the fans were mesmerized on seeing the first look of Pawan Kalyan’s movie, they expressed their excitement by dropping in numerous heart and fire emojis in the comments. Check out some of the fans’ reactions to Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s first look.





Another glimpse of Hari Hara Veera Mallu also went online that gave a broader look at what was coming up for the fans. The video clip depicted the backdrop of the 17th century where the actual plotline has been based. The clip also illustrated some of the breathtaking stunt scenes performed by Pawan Kalyan and flashed the names of the cast and crew of the entire team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The fans were so thrilled that they commented on how they got goosebumps while watching the video while many of the fans praised the video and stated how south Indian movies had raised their standards well.

