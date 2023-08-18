Pawan Kalyan's Ex-wife Renu Desai Slams Trolls Who Accused Her Of Taking Money From Actor

Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife and Marathi actress Renu Desai has been supportive of the actor for his entry into the world of politics. She even shared a video message wherein she mentioned that Pawan Kalyan only has good intentions for the public and wants to serve them. However, she received backlash for showing support and was accused of 'extorting money' from the Power Star.

3 things you need to know

Pawan Kalyan tied the knot with Renu Desai in 2009 and parted ways after three years of marriage.

The Bro actor has been actively working in the Jana Sena Party.

Renu Desai slammed trolls for hurling baseless accusations at her.

Renu Desai hits back at trolls

After being accused of taking money from Pawan Kalyan for coming out in support of his political career, Renu Desai released a statement on her Instagram handle. She mentioned that she always spoke the truth, be it the actor's political venture or his cheating allegations.

Renu further shared a screenshot of an offensive comment and wrote, "When I spoke about the reality of my divorce and what happened with the cheating my ex-husband's fan’s abused me. Now, when I spoke the truth as a citizen of the country in his favour, his haters are abusing me."

(Renu Desai shares a screenshot of a comment posted against her on social media | Image: Renu Desai/Instagram)

She added, "First I was accused of taking money to talk about divorce from the anti-people and now I am accused of taking money from the pro-people of my ex-husband." Renu Desai clarified in her statement that all she did was speak the truth and not even a word more. She said that this is the price she'll have to pay for her love and speaking out the truth. She concluded her note by stating, "If it’s my destiny, then so be it…please begin the abuse."

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai's relationship and divorce

Pawan Kalyan got married back in 2009 to renu Desai. However, the couple rifted apart and finalised their divorce in 2012. Renu and Pawan have two children together, a son named Akhira and a daughter named Aadhya.