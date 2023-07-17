Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh To Be Shelved Due To Actor's Political Commitments?

Pawan Kalyan has a full plate this year. He is working on the release of a number of films while devoting time to his political ambitions. He will appear in filmmaker Sujeeth’s OG and Bro The Avatar and has also signed Krish Jagarlamudi's next. Now, reports have surfaced that his busy schedule may have affected one of his upcoming films.

What's cooking?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is loosely based on Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. The first glimpse released a couple of months ago raised the expectations of it. However, Pawan Kalyan moved on to other projects and his political rally and updates started to slow down leading to rumours that the film has been put on hold. Some reports even suggested that it has been shelved.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's personal life also became a subject of discussion. It was rumoured that he was heading for a divorce from his wife Anna Lezhneva. However, such rumours turned out to be false.

Who’s saying what

As per social media buzz, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has halted production temporarily. However, some reports have gone as far as to say that the film might be on the verge of being shelved. Industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan expressed the uncertainty over the film’s trajectory in a recent tweet.

(Manobala Vijayabalan's tweet over uncertainty on its production status | Image: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Ustaad Bhagat Singh director Harish Shankar has reportedly started working on the Tollywood remake of Ajay Devgn starrer Raid. The remake will reportedly feature Ravi Teja.

Meanwhile...

It remains to be confirmed whether Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is entirely shelved or temporarily postponed.