Pawan Kalyan Dedicates His First Instagram Post To Co-stars, Shares Unseen Photos

Pawan Kalyan made his Instagram debut earlier on July 4, and now he has shared his first post. The actor, who made his debut in the film industry with the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, has been in the industry for almost three decades. Owing to his nearly three-decade-long career, the superstar dedicated his first Insta post to his friends in the industry.

3 things you need to know

Pawan Kalyan's brother Nagendra Babu announced the actor's Instagram debut.

The actor has gained a following of 2.4 million users on the photo-sharing app.

His bio reads, "Go ahead and choose. Jai Hind!"

Pawan Kalyan pays tribute to the film industry

On Saturday, the Gabbar Singh actor shared his first Instagram post since his debut on July 4. The actor shared a video featuring his brother Chiranjeevi, nephew Ram Charan and other stalwarts of the film industry. The video started with a message that read, "Memories to cherish forever, graceful to be a part of the Film Industry and work alongside so many talented and humble personalities." It was followed by a frame featuring Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Venkatesh Daggubati.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Pawan Kalyan/Instagram)

The video also featured Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Prabhas, and AR Rahman among others. Apart from the male celebs, Pawan Kalyan also shared photos of actresses and co-stars Kajal Aggarwal, Ileana D Cruz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Asin Thottumkal, and Shruti Haasan.

The actor's caption read, "I sincerely hope that our bond remains the same, and that we continue to create cherished memories together." Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "You are one of the greatest actors in India huge respect sir." Another wrote, "Kalyan forever."

Pawan Kalyan made a grand entry on Instagram

The Bheemla Nayak actor made his debut on the photo-sharing app a week ago. On the first day, he managed to earn 1.1 million followers. Kalyan's first post is close to hitting a million likes.