PC Sreeram Confirms Casting Dulquer Salmaan In Upcoming Psycho-thriller Project

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan will be featuring in cinematographer PC Sreeram's upcoming psychological thriller film. Sreeram took to his Twitter account to confirm the news. He revealed that the movie will be a psychological thriller and was excited to begin shooting with the Mollywood star.

Along with the news, he shared a black and white image standing with the producer. Both, the cinematographer and the producer, appeared to be discussing something in front of a field when the picture was taken. Sreeram also mentioned that filmmaker R Balki would be a part of the project. See PC Sreeram's tweet here.

PC Sreeram announces project with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead

My next project with Balki will have Dulquer Salman.

Its a psychological thriller .

Eagerly waiting to start work.#RBalki@dulQuer pic.twitter.com/g0C7AKHoMf — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) May 25, 2021

The tweet was celebrated by both PC Sreeram and Dulquer Salmaan's fans. PC Sreeram's news was announced on May 25, 2021, and quickly went viral with over 600 retweets and more than 5,000 likes. Many fans were excited for more updates on the movie as they wrote, "Eagerly waiting" and dropped heart emojis. They even congratulated the trio on their new movie. Others called the project "massive" and are already expecting the movie to be a hit.

Dulquer Salmaan's movies coming up soon

Currently, the actor is awaiting the release of three of his movies, Kurup, Salute and Hey Sinamika. In Kurup, he will be seen sharing screen space with Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Manoj Bajpayee, Sobhita Dhulipala and Maya Menon. The movie, helmed by Srinath Rajendran, will be released on May 28, 2021, and will revolve around Dulquer's character Sukumara Kurup who is a wanted fugitive in Kerala.

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute is one of the most anticipated movies among fans. Dulquer will be seen next to Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy and many others in the movie. Salute is directed by Rosshan Andrews with National Award-winning editor A Sreekar Prasad handling the editing portion. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the original background scores for the upcoming movie.

In Hey Sinamika, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen next to Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nakshatra Nagesh. The movie will be a Tamil romantic comedy. It will mark choreographer Brinda's directorial debut in the Kollywood industry. Currently, the movie is in its post-production stage and a release date is yet to be announced.

Dulquer Salmaan is also filming for his next Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha, which is a Telugu movie. In the film, he will play the role of Lieutenant Raghu Ram. According to Kashmir News Service, the movie will also include Mrunal Thakur of Batla House fame.

