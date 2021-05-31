'Peace': Vijay Sethupathi Unveils First Look Poster, Congratulates Actor Joju George

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi recently took to his Twitter account to share the first poster of the upcoming movie, Peace. In the first illustrated look, the poster can be seen having a combination of a van, car, wings and weapons. The poster was also shared by Mohanlal, Rakshith Shetty and Bharath on their respective social media accounts. While sharing the poster, Vijay wrote, "Happy to share #PEACE first look poster. Congrats @ActorJojuGeorge & team.". Check out the Peace Poster.

Vijay Sethupathi unveils Peace poster

The Malayalam film is directed by debutant Sanfeer K. It features an ensemble cast of Joju George, Anil Nedumangad, Asha Sarath, Aditi Ravi, Shalu Rahim, Remya Nambeesan, Vigilesh Karayad, Arjun Singh, Mamukoya and Pauly Wilson. The audience will see Joju play the role of a delivery boy, Carlos and the movie will revolve around the chain of events in his life. Other than this, Asha will play the role of the self-made entrepreneur who runs a small restaurant. The movie will follow a narrative similar to that of movies like Super Deluxe, Andhadhun and Ludo.

During the shoot of the movie, actor Anil Nedumangad passed away at the age of 48. In December 2020, he took a break from shooting and went to take a bath at Malankara Dam with his friends and due to deep waters, he got pulled under strong currents. Although the rescue workers pulled him out immediately, he was declared dead as he arrived at the hospital, The actor is known for his movies like Ayyapanum Koshiyum, Kammatipadam, Prinju Mariyam Jose and Pavada.

Vijay Sethupathi on the work front

The actor will be next seen alongside Gayatharie in the Tamil drama movie, Maamanithan. It is helmed and written by Seenu Ramasamy, the film is produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his banner YSR Productions. The drama movie is Vijay Sethupati's third collaboration with Yuvan Shankar Raja and Seenu Ramasamy after Idam Porul Yaeval and Dharma Durai.

Earlier, on May 28, the actor shared the poster of the second song from the film, Ye Rasa. Sharing Ye Rasa’s poster, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “Ye Rasa - Second Single from #MaaManidhan. Maestro #Ilaiyaraja & Young Maestro @itsyuvan musical” in the caption. Check it out.

IMAGE: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.