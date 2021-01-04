'Pei Irukka Bayamen' Review: Unintentionally Funny Flick That Fails In Numerous Ways

Pei Irukka Bayamen is the latest fiction film that has a great concept but was not quite successful in the production and execution part. This film, which hit the theatres on the occasion of New Year 2020, falls in the horror-comedy genre, which seems to be the new favourite amongst most filmmakers. Even though Pei Irukka Bayamen had a fresh concept, the inconsistent scripting and poor visual effects failed this flick miserably. This Gayatri Rema starrer was also insufficiently marketed, which can be another drawback in terms of collections.

Pei Irukka Bayamen review

Pei Irukka Bayamen is a recent comedy-drama film with a hint of horror, which hit the theatres on January 1, 2021. The film has been directed by S Karthieswaran and stars actors like Gayatri Rema, Nellai Siva, Muthukalai, Kothai Santhanam in key roles. The plot of Pei Irukka Bayamen revolves around a young couple, who is tired and fed up with two ghosts who live in their house. They subsequently decide to ignore their presence and make peace with the situation as they realize there is no way to get rid of them.

Pei Irukka Bayamen is a light-hearted film that might work with a certain audience if they are looking for something light and entertaining. Some parts of the film are genuinely funny but such segments are limited and do not keep the viewers hooked. For instance, when the lead couple staying at the haunted mansion finally decides to treat the ghosts like regular human beings, the surprise and confusion will make most people laugh. However, the effect wears out quickly and what remains are the not-so-creative jump scare attempts.

The plot of Pei Irukka Bayamen is quite unique. It opens up a variety of angles that can be explored well through a quality script and good performances. However, this film lacks creativity and vision, which can be a huge issue in terms of audience reaction. One major setback which cannot be missed in this case is the substandard visual effects.

Most of the scary scenes are unintentionally funny and they can put off the viewer instantly. Some of the punchlines are so predictable that you would even feel like leaving the film halfway. The entire film has been shot within a mansion with a limited cast which makes the film look dragged and uninventive. A few supporting characters could have helped Pei Irukka Bayamen flourish.

Overall, Pei Irukka Bayamen is not a film to watch if you have been looking for a good entertainer. This film will only make you regret spending time and money, especially amidst a pandemic. This is another horror flick that can be missed without a doubt.

Rating: 1/5

Image Courtesy: Stills from Pei Irukka Bayamen

