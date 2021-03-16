'Picasso' Trailer Review: A Refreshing Take On Art, Hopes, And Harsh Realities Of Life

Picasso is heading to the small screen very soon. Marathi film Picasso has been picked up by Amazon Prime Video and will be premiering on the platform on March 19. The film stars actor Prasad Oak in the lead role and presents the story of a father-son duo struggling financially but still trying to survive through art. Since Picasso’s trailer premiered on March 15, 2021, here’s a detailed review of it.

'Picasso' trailer review

Watch 'Picasso' Trailer below

Plot

This Prasad Oak-starrer Marathi film revolves around a struggling father and son duo. According to the trailer, a school student named Gandharva has been selected to compete in a National Painting Competition. For the competition, he must pay some fees, and if he wins, he will get to travel to Spain, the world-famous painter Picasso’s birthplace, and learn the art. But his father Pandurang informs him that they will not be able to pay the fees due to their financial condition.

While Gandharva dreams of going to Spain, Pandurang is trying to sustain himself as an actor. He was once a renowned stage performer but now his alcohol addiction has become his biggest demon. Picasso Marathi movie trailer showcases how both these individuals resort to art as an escape and a way to sustain themselves. While Gandharva wants to pursue his passion, his father Pandurang wants to fight his demons and hope for a better future.

Final thoughts

The Picasso movie trailer begins with establishing actor Prasad Oak as Pandurang, a theatre artist, performing a folk tale. But his grand costume and machismo fall apart off stage. This shot perfectly encapsulates Pandurang’s life. Soon we see, Gandharva (Samay Sanjeev Tambe) dreaming about going to Spain while his household is hanging by a thin thread.

Abhijeet Mohan Warang has presented this father-son story with ease. The sets and shots all work in their favour. For example, Pandurang is holding a gold medal his son received in a painting competition but soon we see his wife, actor Ashwini Mukadam noticing how there soon might be no food to serve on the plate. While both the father and the son are in love with art, Pandurang advises Gandharva that “art does not sustain us throughout our life”. This Picasso movie trailer gives us an ample amount of reasons to watch out for this film, and the refreshing take it has wants to provide on relationships, art, and the harsh realities of life.