Pichaikkaran 2 Trailer: Vijay Antony Is On A Mission In New Action Drama

Tamil star Vijay Antony unveiled the trailer of Pichaikkaran 2 on social media on April 29. The sequel to his 2016 action thriller, Pichaikkaran 2, titled Bichagadu 2 in Telugu, marks Antony's directorial debut. It also stars Yogi Babu, Kavya Thapar, Dato Radha Ravi, Y G Mahendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, Hareesh and others in important roles. Pichaikkaran 2 will be hitting the theatres on May 19.

The first trailer of Pichaikkaran 2 boasts of high production value. The tone is dark and gritty and the film seems to be packed with action and drama. It is safe to say that Antony has made a confident debut as a director with the upcoming film. Pichaikkaran 2 is produced by Antony under his banner Vijay Antony Film Corporation.

The trailer follows the story of Bikili, played by Vijay Antony. It shows his character in various shots but does not reveal much about the role or the plot of the film. There are shots of religious rituals taking place, hinting that the sequel will also follow along the same lines as the first part. Fans have been reacting positively to the trailer of Pichaikkaran 2. Some even expressed their excitement about the film's release on May 19.

Vijay Antony's accident on Pichaikkaran 2

Pichaikkaran 2 shoot was an uphill task for Vijay Antony and the crew. He is also the editor and has scored music for the film. Antony had an accident during the filming in Malaysia and had undergone surgery for jaw and nose injury. Antony was injured in an accident, while shooting in Langkawi Island, as per the reports. It was an action sequence, which was being filmed in water. As per sources, Vijay was riding a water boat, which lost control and rammed into a bigger boat, which was carrying the camera crew and the setup. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur and recovered with time.