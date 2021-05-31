'Playback' Telugu Movie Cast: Know About The Dinesh Tej And Ananya Nagalla Film

The Telugu thriller film Playback released on March 26, 2020. The plot of the film revolves around a boy named Karthik. He is an investigative crime reporter living in 2019. He connects through a phone call with Sujatha, a girl living in the 1993 era. She tells Karthik about her difficulties and he manages to change a few incidents from her past. The film has been directed by Hari Prasad Jakka while the music has been given by Kamran. The film features Dinesh Tej, Arjun Kalyan, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Spandana, and Ananya Nagalla in lead roles. Here's everything you need to know about the Playback Telugu movie cast.

The cast of Playback Telugu movie

Dinesh Tej

The Playback Telugu movie cast features Dinesh Tej playing the lead role of Karthik who is a crime reporter. The phone in his house does not have any connection. However, one day he receives a call which turns out to be a cross-time connection. He helps Sujata, a girl living in the 90s to solve her problems. Dinesh Tej was also seen in Merise Merise and Hushaaru.

Arjun Kalyan

Playback Telugu movie cast also features Arjun Kalyan in a pivotal role. The actor is seen playing the role of Vasu. He is a photographer who stalks Sujatha and her problems begin since then. Arjun is also known for his films like Upma Tinesindi, Chinna Cinema, Unspoken and Love Forever.

Spandana

The cast of Playback Telugu movie features Spandana who is seen portraying the role of Dinesh Tej aka Karthik's friend. She tries to figure out the mystery behind the cross-time phone call. The film marks Spandana's debut in the Telugu industry. She is a model turned actor and has previously participated in beauty pageants.

Ananya Nagalla

The Playback Telugu movie cast features Ananya Nagalla in the lead role. She is seen portraying the role of Sujatha, a woman living in the 1990s. She is a college student who often travels with her friends. She thinks that Arjun's character Vasu likes her and has been clicking pictures for the same reason. Ananya Nagalla is popularly known for her role in Vakeel Saab directed by Veny Sriram. The actor was also seen in Mallesham in 2019.

