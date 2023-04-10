PM Modi Meets The Elephant Whisperers' Couple; See Pictures

Days after ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won big time at the Oscars, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, met the main stars of the documentary, Bomman and Bellie, at Madhumalai elephant camp. Describing their interaction with the Prime Minister, the couple informed that they addressed their grievances to PM Modi and he assured them of providing all necessary help.

"It is a great pleasure that the Prime Minister met us. He asked about the issues that we are facing including water homes and many other things. We said that we don't have a proper shelter. We have also requested the Prime minister to help us to build houses mainly for the elephant whispers and the tribal people who are living here," the couple Bomman and Bellie were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We also informed our grievances to Prime Minister. He said all will be addressed. The Prime Minister came, met us, gave sugar cane to elephants," they added.

PM Modi meets ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ couple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 9, visited the Theppakadu Elephant Camp and met The Elephant Whisperers couple, Bomman and Bellie. The Oscar-winning short documentary is based on the life of the couple, who adopted a baby elephant.

The Prime Minister's interaction with Bomman and Bellie is now going viral on social media. In addition to interacting with the couple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also seen standing beside the elephants, Bommi and Raghu.

What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu. pic.twitter.com/Jt75AslRfF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

In another tweet, PM Modi was seen interacting with the elephants at the camp. “With the majestic elephants at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve,” he tweeted.

With the majestic elephants at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. pic.twitter.com/ctIoyuQYvd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

Notably, the Elephant Whisperers made India proud by becoming the first Indian production to bag the Oscar for Best Documentary Short in March this year. The documentary is based on the life of a couple and their bond with orphaned baby elephants, Raghu and Ammu.