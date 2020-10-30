PM Modi Pays Final Tribute To Late Brothers Mahesh & Naresh Kanodia; Meets Family Members

Famous Gujarati film musician, singer and former parliamentarian Mahesh Kanodia died at his residence in Gandhinagar on October 25 following a prolonged illness. He was 83. His brother and veteran Gujarati actor Naresh Kanodia reportedly breathed his last on Tuesday (October 27) morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family members of Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia at their residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and paid his respects.

Paid tributes to late Shri Maheshbhai and late Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia at their residence in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/HzqHlSL37V — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Gujarati musician Mahesh Kanodia and his brother Naresh Kanodia, a famous Gujarati actor, saying their contribution to the world of culture will never be forgotten. "In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden." The prime minister also tweeted his condolences for Naresh Kanodia in Gujarati.

Schedule of PM Modi's two-day Gujarat visit

On Thursday, Prime Minister tweeted that he will be in Gujarat for two days. "Will be in Gujarat tomorrow and day after (October 30 to October 31) to attend programmes in Kevadia, marking Ekta Diwas, Jayanti of the great Sardar Patel. A series of development works in Kevadia, home to the Statue of Unity, would also be inaugurated," PM said in his tweet.

As per the official website of the Prime Minister, he was scheduled to flag off Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity and inaugurate Ekta Mall and Children Nutrition Park. He will also unveil the Statue of Unity website in all UN official languages and the Kevadia App at the Unity Glow Garden.

It further informed that Gujarat Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Forces and National Security Guards will participate in the parade and that the Prime Minister will witness a rifle drill by women officers of the CRPF.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with 428 officer trainees belonging to various civil services currently undergoing the 95th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, through video conference as a culmination of Aarambh 2020.

