After much wait and anticipation, the makers of the upcoming period drama, Ponniyin Selvan have finally unveiled the trailer and audio of the movie. The forthcoming film directed by stalwart Mani Ratnam features an ensemble lineup of the cast including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R Parthiban.

After the teaser and posters of the film created more hype among the fans, the trailer was well-received by all. The launch turned more special after legendary actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan graced the star-studded event in Chennai while extending their support to the entire team.

Kamal Haasan wanted to make Ponniyin Selvan before Mani Ratnam

The excited spectators at the event were taken to surprise on Tuesday when Kamal Haasan revealed that it was not just Ratnam who wanted to make the film. Adding his name to the list of filmmakers wanting to take up the story earlier, Kamal Kamal shared that he wanted to make Ponniyin Selvan and had his own casting in mind.

Spilling details about the same, the Vikram actor said, "When I got the rights of Ponniyin Selvan, Sivaji also said that Rajinikanth would be perfect for Vandhiyathevan. I asked him 'what about me?', Sivaji said 'you be Aditya Karikalan'.”

On the other hand, it was not just Haasan who had his eyes laid on the film, the Dadasaheb Phalke recipient too expressed his desire to be a part of the movie. Sharing his eagerness for the same, the Robot actor said, "I wanted to be a part of Ponniyin Selvan. Asked Mani to give me Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. I said I'll do a special appearance. Mani asked me 'do you want me to get bashed by your fans?' Anyone else would have agreed, but Mani didn't. That's Mani Ratnam."



For the unversed, the upcoming film is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s iconic five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan and the first part will release on September 30. The film also marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to the big screen after a hiatus of almost four years. She was last seen in the film Fanney Khan in 2018 alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan that was released on Tuesday is sure to take fans back in the chapters of history as they dive into the battle by the Chola Dynasty. Apart from the high-octane stunts and amazing background score, the gripping storyline and impeccable craft of all the stars in the film is a sure-shot mantra for the movie's success at the box office.



IMAGE: Twitter/RameshLaus/Instagram/MadrasTalkies