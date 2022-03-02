'Ponniyin Selvan' Part 1: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram & Cast's 1st Look Out; Check Release Date

It was in the month of July last year, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan officially took to social media to announce that her upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 will hit the silver screen in 2022. Now, the makers have finally unveiled the first look posters of the lead actors of the film on Wednesday, March 2. Apart from Aishwarya Rai, the multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles and all of their first looks have simply enticed netizens.

In addition to this, it is a double celebration for fans as the creators of Ponniyin Selvan have also revealed the release date of this Mani Ratnam's magnum opus.

Aishwarya Rai, Vikram's first look poster

While Vikram and Jayam Ravi look fierce and ready to wage war in their warrior looks. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai and Trisha Krishnan look regal in their royal avatar. While sharing the enticing first look poster of the actors, actor Jayam Ravi also shared the film's release date via social media. Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is all set to hit the silver screens on September 30, 2022. The first look posters of the movie have amassed umpteen likes and appreciation from netizens in no time. Take a look at it here:

The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. Talking about the plot of the film, the movie chronicles the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South. Capturing the early days of Arulmozhivarman, Ponniyin Selvan narrates how the powerful king went on to achieve the title of great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Bankrolled under the banner of Madras Talkies in collaboration with Lyca Productions, the background music of the film is scored by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Previously, Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to unveil that this historical movie will be released in two parts. The previous poster of the film saw a mighty lion roaring alongside a sharp sword. While sharing the announcement poster, Aishwarya wrote, “The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1”. Check out the poster below:

Image: Instagram/@actorjayaram_official