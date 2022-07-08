'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1' Audio Rights Sold: Amitabh Bachchan, Suriya To Launch Teaser

The highly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is one of the most awaited movies that will make its way to the theatres in 2022. The film is helmed by celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam and will feature a star-studded cast. While the film is still a few months away from its release, its makers have already begun to fuel fans' excitement with regular updates. As per the latest report, the filmmakers have also sold their audio rights at a whopping price.

After unveiling the film's posters, characters, release date and also announcing its teaser, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 have sold its audio rights. Tips Music has managed to bag the audio rights of the most awaited film at a whopping price of Rs 25 crores. With its audio rights sale, the film has reportedly made a record of selling the audio rights like never before. Announcing the same, the makers of the film took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "We are happy to announce @tipsofficial have acquired the AUDIO RIGHTS of our ambitious project PS1 in all languages."

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 teaser launch

The official teaser launch event of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is scheduled for July 8. The launch will take place in Chennai and will be reportedly attended by many dignitaries of the Indian film industry. The teaser will be launched at 6 pm in the presence of the film's cast, and makers. The teaser will be launched by Suriya in Tamil, Mohanlal in Malayalam, Mahesh Babu in Telugu, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada and Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi.

Details about Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

The movie has drawn its inspiration from the eponymous Tamil novel penned by Kalki, which was serialised in the 1950s and has remained readers' favourite ever since. The film's plot is set against the backdrop of the 10th century and features the power struggles in the Chola empire as their enemies begin to act as catalysts. The film follows the period before the son of river Kaveri, Ponniyin Selvan, who later becomes Rajaraja Chola, one of the greatest emperors in Indian history.

Image: Instagram/@madrastalkies/@actorsuriya/PTI