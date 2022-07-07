Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Wife Aishwarya Rai's Look From 'Ponniyin Selvan Part 1'; See

The highly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, helmed by veteran director Mani Rathnam, is one of the star-studded films which will make its way to the theatres in 2022. The movie will witness an ensemble of South and Bollywood stars as they are set to amaze the audience with their performances. While the movie is currently three months away from its release, its makers are sharing regular updates with fans. Recently, the makers of the movie unveiled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look as Nandini and her husband Abhishek Bachchan is already a fan of it.

Taking to her Instagram space, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently unveiled her first look as Nandini from the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. In the poster, Aishwarya Rai could be seen donning a copper and orange coloured ethnic outfit. She wore a beautiful strapless blouse along with a matching dupatta. Several pieces of metal jewellery added to the actor's beauty as she left her locks open. Aishwarya's first look in the film hinted at her elegant role in the film.

Sharing the poster, Aishwarya Rai wrote, "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

The film's poster was an instant hit ever since it was unveiled on social media. Many lauded Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her timeless beauty and look as Nandini. While many were in awe of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look, the film's poster also caught the attention of Abhishek Bachchan. The Dasvi star took to his Instagram stories and shared Aishwarya's poster. He also added a huge red heart alongside the story. It is pertinent to note that both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together in Mani Ratnam's 2010 drama Raavan. Vikram, who essays a pivotal role in Ponniyin Selvan, was also a major part of the film.

Ponniyin Selvan will see Chiyaan Vikram step into the shoes of a fierce king Aditya Karikala alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing the leading lady. The movie will mark Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's comeback to the big screens after Fanney Khan. The mega-budget project has several South stars as it narrates the story of a spy and a prince without a kingdom.

More about Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

The movie has drawn its inspiration from the eponymous Tamil novel penned by Kalki, which was serialised in the 1950s and has remained readers' favourite ever since. The film's plot is set against the backdrop of the 10th century and features the power struggles in the Chola empire as their enemies begin to act as catalysts. The film follows the period before the son of river Kaveri, Ponniyin Selvan, who later becomes Rajaraja Chola, one of the greatest emperors in Indian history.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb