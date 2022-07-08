Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to bring yet another magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. The director has been working on the project for years now and is all set to bring it to the theatres in a few months. The film features a huge star cast from South cinema and Bollywood.

While the film is still a few months away from its release, its makers have begun fueling fans' excitement with regular updates. After introducing the film's cast and their individual posters, the makers finally gave a glimpse of the film with its most awaited teaser.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 recently unveiled its most awaited first glimpse. The one-minute and 20 seconds teaser hinted at the massive sets Mani Ratnam has managed to bring together to showcase the Chola dynasty. The clip further shows the kingdom of Cholas and their army on the battlefield. It also gives a glimpse of Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the Queen of Pazhuvoor, Nandini, and Trisha Krishnan as Princess Kundavai. The teaser finally gives a glimpse of Vikram as the Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan along with several other pivotal characters.

The teaser hints at the masterpiece that Mani Ratnam is about to bring to the theatres. The massive sets, extraordinary visuals and fantastic music are what make the teaser a visual treat. Sharing the official teaser, the makers of the film wrote, "Cholas are coming." Take a look.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 plot

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The film faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was rescheduled several times. The upcoming film has drawn its inspiration from a Tamil novel written by Kalki, which was further serialised in the 1950s and has remained a favourite for readers ever since. The upcoming movie will be released in two parts. PS1's plot is set against the backdrop of the 10th century and features the struggles and glorious power of the Chola empire. It follows the period before the son of river Kaveri, Ponniyin Selvan, who later becomes Rajaraja Chola, one of the greatest emperors in Indian history. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Image: Instagram/@madrastalkies