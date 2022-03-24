Pooja Hegde Addresses Rift Rumours With 'Radhe Shyam' Co-star Prabhas; 'negativity Sells'

Actor Pooja Hegde has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the latest release Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. Despite gaining strong appreciation, the actor was even surrounded by rumours about her tiff with her co-star. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor was asked if there is any truth to conjecture about her not seeing eye to eye not just with Prabhas, but also Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The actor addressed the negative comments that had fallen to her ear during the shooting and told the media house that fortunately, despite negative rumours swirling around, things did not change on the set between the two stars. Elaborating on the same, Pooja shared that, according to her, negativity sometimes unfortunately sells.

Pooja Hegde addresses rift rumours with Prabhas

Hegde added that there might be no truth to the rumours but people like to talk about them. The best way, the Housefull 4 actor shared that she does to refrain from such negativity, was to flood herself with positivity which is why her social media will always be about the good times in her life.

Pooja said that because she feels that there’s already so much negativity out in the world, she does not want to add some more in her life.

Earlier, when there were several media reports of on-set tension between Pooja and Prabhas, the production house UV Creations put out a statement denying them. “These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry. Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget,” the statement read.

Period romantic drama Radhe Shyam, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, hit the big screens on March 11. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film features Prabhas as a renowned palmist who falls in love with Pooja Hegde's doctor Prerana. What unfolds in the plot later is a tale of mystical romance with the main protagonists fighting against destiny to live happily ever after.

(Image: @AtorPrabhas/@PoojaHegde/Instagram)