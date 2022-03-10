'Radhe Shyam': Pooja Hegde Pens Gratitude Note For Team Ahead Of Prabhas-starrer Release

Pooja Hegde is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Radhe Shyam, in which she will take on the lead role alongside Prabhas. The period romance flick is all set to hit the big screen on March 11, 2022, and will also see Krishnam Raju, Bhagyashree and Sathyaraj take on pivotal roles. Ahead of the film's release, Pooja Hegde took to her social media account to pen down a note of gratitude to her team behind the scenes of the film.

Pooja Hegde's note of gratitude for Radhe Shyam team

Pooja Hegde headed to her Instagram account on Thursday and penned down a heartfelt note to her 'beautiful team'. Ahead of the release, she thanked them for the 'positive energy' they brought to the Radhe Shyam sets as she shared a glimpse from behind the scenes. In the caption of her post, she mentioned that the film was a 'challenging' one and that her team gave her the strength on day she felt like she could not push herself anymore. She mentioned that no matter how the film does when it releases on Friday, she was 'grateful' for all that her team had done for her. The actor's caption read-

"To my beautiful team (the ones in this photo and the ones not). On the eve of the release, I just wanna say thank you for bringing your positive energy on sets every day. For supporting me through this challenging film by constantly giving me strength on days I couldn’t push myself no more. You have been my strength, my witness, the reason for my laughter and my power. Thank you for taking care of me. Whatever the result of the film may be, know that I am grateful for all that you have done for me in the course of this film. Thank you for being you"

Have a look at her post here

The trailer of the film saw Vikramaditya, played by Prabhas, who is a palmist and has the power to read people's destinies. However, his life takes a turn when he falls in love with Dr. Prerana, played by Pooja Hegde. This is when he begins his fight against destiny and fans wonder what the mystic love story has in store for the leading duo.

Image: Twitter/@ActorVijayUniv