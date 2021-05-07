Pooja Hegde Has A Lovely Way Of Wishing Rumoured Beau Rohan Mehra On His Birthday

Bazaar actor Rohan Mehra rings in his 30th birthday on Friday, May 7, 2021. As the beloved son of late actor Vinod Mehra turned a year older, his rumoured ladylove and actor Pooja Hegde showered him with immense love. The Housefull 4 actor penned a sweet birthday note for Rohan by sharing a video of the actor on her Instagram handle calling him a "talented and kind soul".

Pooja Hegde's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra gets "loads of love" on his birthday

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Rohan playing an electric guitar. Along with sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy Birthday you talented, kind soul! Hope this year brings you loads of love, success, laughter and all that your heart desires."

Referring to herself and Rohan as "nerds", Pooja also added, "From one nerd to another, May the force be with you. P.S Eat lots of cake." Rohan Mehra responded to Pooja's birthday wish by adding a bunch of hug emojis and a Luke Skywalker sticker.

Check out Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra's Instagram Stories below:

For the unversed, Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra are reportedly in a secret relationship. Last year, the rumoured couple was also spotted together at Harshavardhan Kapoor's house for a party and rumours about their togetherness have been doing the rounds since then.

However, Pooja Hegde had rubbished all the rumours about her romance with Rohan Mehra back in 2020. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Mohenjo Daro actor had set the record straight that she and Rohan are just "good friends". Upon being asked whether she is dating Rohan, Pooja stated that she's very much single and said that she does not know where the news was coming from. During her conversation, when asked about the qualities she looks for in her better half, the 30-year-old expressed that the primary thing she looks for in a partner is being able to "connect" with him. For Pooja, kindness, a good sense of humour, a good heart and a basic understanding of her profession are extremely essential.

Rohan Mehra made his big-screen debut in Gauravv K. Chawla directorial 2018 film Baazaar co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh.

IMAGE: ROHAN MEHRA'S INSTAGRAM AND POOJA HEGDE'S INSTAGRAM

