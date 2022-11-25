Pooja Hegde Recovers From Ankle Injury, Recalls Time When She Had To Learn To Walk Again

Actor Pooja Hegde is currently on the road to recovery after suffering a ligament tear in her ankle. While she has resumed work, the actress in her latest Instagram Story, updated her fans about her health as she recalled the time when she had to learn to walk for the second time in her life.

In a clip she shared on the photo-sharing app, the actor is seen learning to walk with the help of a walker, assisted by her physiotherapist. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Two weeks back... Me learning to walk for the second time in my life. it's so funny how u find your mind blanking on how it's done, an activity I've done all my life!"

The Radhe Shyam actor shared another video of her practicing 'standing up'. She wrote, "Fall down. Get back up, keep standing up." She added the hashtags "recovery" and "baby steps."

Previously, Hegde shared her morning routine with her fans on IG. She shared a photo showcasing her feet dipped in ice-cold water. Alongside it, she wrote, "What my mornings look like now." Fans of the Beast star showered her with love and wished her a speedy recovery. A fan wrote, "Wishing a speedy recovery & Happy Sunday," while another one penned, "Come back strong."

What happened to Pooja Hegde?

Last month, Pooja Hegde shared a photo, as well as a clip on her IG, informing her fans she had about her ankle injury. After the incident, Hegde was on bed rest for a few weeks. Earlier this week, she resumed work and was also spotted outside her gym several times.

Image: Instagram/@poojahegde