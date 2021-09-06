Pooja Hegde Talks About Her 'dream Come True' Opportunity Of Working With Chiranjeevi

Pooja Hegde is a popular face in the Telugu film industry, best known for her roles in movies like Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Duvvada Jagannadham. The actor has come a long way since her 2014 Telugu debut with Oka Laila Kosam, and is set to be a part of superstar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The upcoming action-drama will feature the iconic father-son duo of superstar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan alongside Hegde. Calling it a 'dream come true', Pooja opened up about her long-term aspiration to star alongside 'Garu' Chiranjeevi.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu flick will witness Pooja in a non-glam look as she takes on the role of Ram Charan's love interest Neelambari. Revealing that she felt like a 'dream come true' when the role fell into her lap, the actor told Bollywood Life that her long-standing aspiration took shape when she was offered to share the screen space with 'Chiranjeevi garu'.

One of the most awaited socio-political dramas of 2021, audiences will witness Chiranjeevi as a carpenter turned social reformer who seeks revenge with the blood of evil people while avenging the innocent ones. Ram Charan will essay the character of Siddha, who is a part of a rebel movement. Apart from these stars, Kajal Aggarwal will be the leading lady, while Sonu Sood is set to portray the antagonist.

The movie, which was scheduled to be released on 13 May 2021, witnessed several COVID-19 relate delays and is now expected to premiere on 12 January 2022. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date. Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company jointly produce it. The editing is by Navin Nooli, and the cinematography is by S Thirunavukarasu.

More on Pooja's work front

Apart from this, Pooja will be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Cirkus. The film will also feature Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever and many more actors. It will be an adaptation of Angoor, which was released in 1982. She will also be seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas as well as Thalapthy 65 with Thalapathy Vijay. Her list of movies also includes Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor.

Pooja was a renowned face in the Tamil and Telugu film industry before marking her Bollywood debut in 2006 opposite Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Mohenjo Daro.

Image Credit: HEGDE POOJA/ INSTA