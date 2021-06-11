Pooja Hegde's Fan Asks Her To Name Her Plant 'Butta Bomma', See Actor's Reply

Duvvada Jagannadham actor Pooja Hegde's Instagram stories in recent time are all about the rains and nature. She posted several short videos on her Instagram about the Mumbai rains, and the view from her home. Her latest Instagram story greets the fans with a new addition to the tree family at her house. She asked her fans to name the newest plant and received some quirky replies.

Pooja Hegde's Instagram story for plant naming suggestions

Pooja Hegde posted a story on her Instagram account introducing the fans to a new plant that she bought for her house. The picture is clicked from the car's backseat. The plant is in the passenger seat next to the driver. She captioned the photo as "The family grows" with a tree emoji and a hashtag that reads "#treepeople'. Pooja also added an aesthetic filter to the story to highlight her focus on the new tree.

The actor's next story sports a question asking her fans to suggest a name for the new plant. One fan replied "ButtaBomma" referring to Pooja's song of the same name from the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo opposite Allu Arjun. To this answer, Pooja replied with a boomerang video of herself posing cutely at the camera. She said "There's already 1 Buttabomma in the house peeps" while pointing towards herself and added a laughing emoji.

The Mohenjo Daro actor shared three more replies to her question with an apt reaction for each. The next answers were to name her plant as "Gogo", "Groot", and "Dhanlakshmi". For the first answer, she made a scared face and asked if the fan meant 'Gogo' as in "Crime Master Gogo". For the next, she said "mayyyybeeeee" and covered her face with her hands. Groot is a popular tree-like character from Marvel movies. In the last one, she is looking smilingly at the camera and shared a fun fact about her own naming. She said that she was almost named "Lakshmi". For each of her story replies, she added the same aesthetic filter. Pooja Hegde is seen in casual home clothes with her hair tied in two ponytails.

(Image: Pooja Hegde's Instagram)

