Pooja Hegde's 'Ye Zindagi' Receives Raving Reviews From Fans, Here's What They Said

Pooja Hegde's Ye Zindagi released on April 5, 2021. The song is a part of her movie The Most Eligible Bachelor, which also features Akhil Akkineni. In the song's video, Akhil Akkineni's character appears to be smitten by Hegde and follows her around, copying everything she does, mirroring her moves. He leaves hints for her all around the city to catch her attention, which impresses Hegde. At the end of the video, Hegde draws a few signs of her own to find out who her secret admirer is.

Pooja Hegde's 'Ye Zindagi' music video

While the comments of the YouTube video were turned off, fans quickly rushed to Pooja Hegde's other social media handles to share their excitement for the release of the new video. They poured their love for the actor into the comment section. On her Instagram handle, Pooja Hegde's fans dropped tons of heart emojis. One fan wrote that they believed it was one of Pooja Hegde's best films. Another penned a long note to give their best wishes to the actor telling her that she's looking "amazing and awesome".

On Twitter, Pooja Hegde's fans were all ready for the "drive" she promised to take with them in the new song. Many fans loved the song's lyrics while others admired Pooja Hegde's appearance in the video. Fans called Pooja Hegde a "Barbie Doll" and "absolutely adorable". Another fan wished her the best for her upcoming movie.

I'm Ready!!â¤ï¸ — Ved Chaudhary (@TheVed13) April 5, 2021

Song super ðŸ˜ðŸ˜

And you also â¤ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/FTspgrd8vj — Jaiá´¹áµƒË¢áµ—áµ‰Ê³ ðŸ”¥áµ€Ê°áµƒË¡áµƒáµ–áµƒáµ—Ê°Ê¸ â´â¶ ðŸ˜ (@jaiponting10) April 5, 2021

ahhhhh you’re absolutely adorable in this ðŸ¥°ðŸ’˜âœ¨ — pooja hegde fc ðŸ’— (@poojaholics) April 5, 2021

You are looking so lovely and beautiful @hegdepooja I will definitely watch the movie. All the best and success for your movie.ðŸ‘ðŸ˜Š — bhasker (@TrueHindu108) April 5, 2021

Ye Zindagi is composed by Gopi Sundar, who also provided the vocals along with Haniya Nafisa. The song is an addition to Most Eligible Bachelor's list of songs including Manasa Manasa, sung by Sid Sriram and Guche Gulabi, sung by Armaan Malik. Most Eligible Bachelor will hit theatres on June 19, 2021. The film is helmed by Bhaskar, who has also written the story. It is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma and presented by Allu Aravind. Akhil Akkineni plays the lead role, Harsha who is the most eligible bachelor in town. Pooja Hegde plays his love interest Vibha in the movie.

(Promo Image Source: Screengrab from Most Eligible Bachelor)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.