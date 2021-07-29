Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' Wraps Up Shoot Schedule

The much-awaited period romantic drama movie Radhe Shyam has wrapped up its schedule. The movie will star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Pictures from the celebration party of the shoot wrap recently surfaced on the internet and the director of the movie Radha Krishna Kumar also confirmed it via his Twitter.

Prabhas starter Radhe Shyam completes shoot

A picture from the celebration party of the shoot wrap has surfaced on social media. Prabhas, along with the producers and director Radha Krishna Kumar, can be seen posing for a picture. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Director Radha Krishna Kumar took to his Twitter and confirmed the wrap of the film. While sharing the announcement the director also teased fans about an upcoming official update regarding the movie. He wrote "All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans !! This pandemic had a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way."

More about Radhe Shyam

The principal shoot of the movie began in January 2020, and the movie has been shot across picturesque locations of Italy and Georgia. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. Radhe Shyam will also feature veteran actor Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, but was postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19. Several media outlets reported that the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starter will release on Sankranthi early next year, around January 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in the action thriller movie Salaar alongside Shruti Hassan. He will also be seen in an Indian mythological film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram along with Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). Adipurush is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Prabhas is also set to star opposite Deepika Padukone for an upcoming untitled sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin.

Image: Radha Krishna Kumar

