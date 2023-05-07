Prabhas And Siddharth Anand's Yet-to-be-announced Film Put On Hold

News of War-director Siddharth Anand collaborating with Prabhas has been doing the rounds of the internet since 2019. The director had also been reportedly signed on for a hefty compensation. However, reports now suggest that Prabhas and Siddharth Anand's film has been put on hold.

Prabhas-Siddharth Anand film on hold



Post the massive box office success of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War in 2019, Siddharth Anand was immediately scooped up by Mythri Movie Makers for a big banner collaboration with Prabhas. The signing amount for the film was a whooping 65 crores. The advance that Siddharth Anand received, has been reportedly refunded by him. Mythri and Anand have been in talks and have mutually decided to collaborate on another project all together.

Why has the project been put on hold?



As per a Pinkvilla report, Prabhas and Siddharth Anand's previously planned collaboration has is not happening owing to neither parties having dates to spare. Both Prabhas and Siddharth Anand have been busy with their own slew of projects making it impossible to provide matching dates to kickstart their collective project. After repeated attempts to match dates, the film has been put on hold. This however, does not mean that the actor-director duo will not collaborate in the future. For the time being, Prabhas has a full calendar being simultaneously involved with 3 projects. Siddharth Anand too, is busy with his upcoming films Fighter. In fact, Anand has also been planning a sequel to the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film. The two are likely to join forces on a project once their respective calendars free up.

Prabhas' upcoming projects



Prabhas is currently inching closer to the release of mythological film Adipurush, which is set for a June 16 release. The actor will be playing the role of Lord Ram with Kriti Sanon stepping in to the shoes of Sita Mata. He is also currently in the process of wrapping up Salaar which is all set to release on September 28. The busy actor is also working on Project K and Raja Deluxe, both scheduled for a 2024 release.