Prabhas And SS Rajamouli To Reunite For A New Film After The 'Baahubali' Film Series?

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli were last seen working together in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which was a mammoth success at the box office. According to reports, the duo is all set to return with another movie. Their upcoming project is said to go on the floors by 2023. Here are a few details about the film that have been revealed as of now.

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli to reunite for a film?

According to the reports of Tollywood net, after completing their commitments, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli will start shooting for their next film together. This will be their fourth film together after the 2005 film Chatrapathi, 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning and 2017 film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. No other details about their new venture have been revealed yet.

A look at Prabhas' movies

Prabhas' movies like Ek Niranjan, Mr Perfect and Saaho have garnered him immense popularity. The actor rose to fame all over India after the release of his and SS Rajamouli's film Bahubali: The Beginning. The actor was last seen in Saaho playing Ashok Chakravarthy. He is all set to feature in his upcoming film Radhe Shyam which is all set to release on July 20, 2021. The film stars him in the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in films like Salaar and Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame, Adipurush is based on Ramayan and also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in lead roles. Salaar on the other hand is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and also stars Shruti Haasan.

A look at SS Rajamouli's films

SS Rajamouli's films like Eega, Magadheera, Maryada Ramanna, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion rose him to fame. SS Rajamouli's upcoming films include RRR which features Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the lead roles. The film marks Alia Bhatt's debut in the Telugu film industry. The film also stars Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. RRR release date is scheduled to be on October 13, 2021 in several languages like Telugu and Hindi.

Image source: Prabhas/ SS Rajamouli's Instagram

