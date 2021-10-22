Prabhas' Dapper Look From Romantic Drama 'Radhe Shyam' Goes Viral Ahead Of His Birthday

Just a day ahead of superstar Prabhas’ 41st birthday, his still from one of his highly-anticipated upcoming films Radhe Shyam has surfaced on social media. As his birthday inches closer, fans are excitedly waiting to catch his glimpse in the teaser of the romantic film which is slated to hit the screens on January 14 during Makar Sankranti.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, and Sathyan Sivakumar. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the lead opposite Prabhas in the film. Radhe Shyam is tipped to be a period love story set in the backdrop of Europe. According to the makers of the film, they are set to introduce the Baahubali actor’s character Vikramaditya in the teaser which will release on October 23, Prabhas’ birthday.

Prabhas' new still from Radhe Shyam goes viral

The new still that is going viral on social media, shows Prabhas looking dapper and suave in his signature attire. He is seen dressed in blue pants, paired up with a turtle neck t-shirt and matching jacket. Posing by a superbike, the looks of the actor from Radhe Shyam seem promising. On October 20, Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a new poster of the film while revealing that the teaser will be out on Saturday.

In the poster, he can be seen giving a serious intense look. Interestingly, the previous promotional materials showcased him as a mild-mannered and romantic hero. "Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on the 23rd. Enjoy the #Radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages," he captioned the poster.

Prabhas & Pooja's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will next be seen in the action thriller movie Salaar alongside Shruti Haasan. He will also be seen in an Indian mythological film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram along with Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). Adipurush is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Prabhas is also set to star opposite Deepika Padukone for an upcoming untitled sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin. On the other hand, Pooja will next be seen in Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

