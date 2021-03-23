Prabhas' Fan Asks Hyderabad Police To 'Please Find Radhe Shyam Director'

Actor Prabhas has begun promoting his upcoming movie, Radhe Shyam, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie is all set to release on July 30, 2021. While the lead stars of the movie have been teasing fans with posters and videos, netizens are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the filmmaker, Radha Krishna Kumar, who's been missing from the videos.

In a fun turn of events, Prabhas' fan made an appeal to the Hyderabad Police to begin a search operation for the Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar as he's been missing in action for the past few weeks. This came after the Hyderabad Police randomly responded to Bheeshma actor Nithiin's tweet. Nithiin had shared a picture of Keerthy Suresh on Twitter and had penned down a special request for her. Nithiin remarked that she has been missing from Rang De promotions and further requested her to be a part of it soon.

As soon as the Hyderabad City Police stumbled upon Nithiin's comment, they were quick to showcase their humour. Their Twitter handle replied to Nithiin's tweet by saying, "Don’t worry Nithiin. We will take care." Soon, a fan rushed to reply to the cops' tweet and wrote, "Sir ee photo lo unna vyakthiki pattukondi sir firstu pls sir," which roughly translates to, "Sir, first, hold the person in this photo, please." Soon, netizens rushed to drop laughing emojis on the Twitter thread.

Prabhas' fan's request to Hyderabad Police

Prabhas recently made headlines after he attended an event with the Jathi Ratnalu team also launched the trailer of the film. Prabhas' fun banter with the stars of Jathi Ratnalu sent fans into a frenzy. They also joined the recent bandwagon of Yashraj's viral video and said, "Ye Hum Hain; Ye Hamari Prabhas Hain; Aur Yaha Hamari Jathi Ratnalu Trailer Launch Ki Pawri Ho Rahi Hain" in the clip.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is all set to share screen space with Pooja Hegde in the upcoming romantic-drama, Radhe Shyam. It was on Valentine's Day when the makers of the film unveiled its teaser. The upcomer is presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and is produced by UV Creations and T-Series jointly. The multi-lingual drama will release in languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam and will also feature Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, among others.

(Image Source: Radha Krishna Kumar Instagram)

