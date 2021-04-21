Prabhas Fans Disappointed As 'Adipurush' Team Fails To Deliver Updates On Ram Navami

On April 20, 2021, Prabhas' Adipurush team promised a special surprise at 7:11 a.m. IST to Prabhas' fans similar to one they had provided on November 19, 2020. This year though, fans remain disappointed as the movie's team has not posted a single update for the fans on the occasion of Ram Navami as planned. The highly anticipated surprise still continues to remain a mystery.

Instead, the movie's director Om Raut posted a shloka in Sanskrit. The tweet which was translated by the director was a cryptic one regarding the character Rama's traits and a wish for the fans. The tweet, pinned on Adipurush's Twitter handle, apparently was not enough as Adipurush fans demanded more information.

Fans get disappointed as Team Adipurush fails to deliver update as promised

"Where is the update?" was the top question on Prabhas' fans' minds who were eagerly waiting for the promised update on Adipurush. Prabhas' fans tweeted more than 60,000 times which lead one fan to tell the Adipurush team, "Wake up and give solid update". Another fan was hopeful and optimistic as he thought that the update would be available to the audience by 7:32 p.m. specifically on the day.

Other fans asked for any sneak peeks that the director and the team could provide to them all. One fan pleaded for at least a "making of" video. Another asked for pictures from behind-the-scenes of Prabhas' movie.

Back in November 2020, the Adipurush team told fans to expect a special surprise on November 19, 2020. Fans were delighted to receive the release date of the movie. Adipurush's release date is set to be August 11, 2022.

On March 12, another update from the team introduced Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh on the team's cast list. They posted a picture of Kriti and Sunny with Prabhas as a welcome on the set. Sunny Singh has confirmed that he would be taking on the role of Lakshman, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan taking on the role of Ravana.

Adipurush is set to be a 3D film with one of the highest budgets in the Indian film industry. The movie is being shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously and will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and other movies, too.