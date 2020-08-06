Fans Flock To Get A Picture With Prabhas As He Visits RTA Office In Hyderabad

Actor Prabhas was recently spotted in Hyderabad while he was visiting the Khairtabad RTA office. Many fans and employees in the RTA office flocked to get their picture clicked with the superstar. Take a look at the pictures that fans clicked of Prabhas and more on his upcoming work.

Also Read | Making of Prabhas-Tamannah song 'Dhivara' from 'Baahubali: The Beginning'; watch

Baahubali actor Prabhas was recently spotted in Hyderabad, sporting a black shirt and grey pants. He had his face covered with sunglasses and a face-mask. Many fans were seen surrounding the actor and getting their pictures clicked with him. Prabhas patiently waited and let everyone click pictures with him.

Also Read | Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' surpasses Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' Box Office records in Japan; read

Prabhas' social media

Prabhas is not very active on social media and rarely posts anything online. In one of his recent posts, he let his fans know that actor Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite him in his upcoming project Prabhas 21. Not much about the movie has been revealed yet. The movie will be directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | Did you know Prabhas made his Bollywood debut way back in 2014 with this Prabhu Deva film?

Prabhas mentioned in the post that he was very excited to have Deepika on board. He wrote - We are very excited to have @deepikapadukone on board, welcome @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas

Also Read | Bhagyashree calls her 'Radhe Shyam' co-star Prabhas a 'team player'

Actor Deepika Padukone responded to the post. She thanked Prabhas for the mention and commented - Thank You so much for the warm welcome!I cannot wait for this incredible journey to begin... @actorprabhas. Take a look at her comment:

Pic Credit: Actor Prabhas' Instagram

Prabhas also has another upcoming movie called Radhe Shyam, for which the actor will start shooting soon. The movie is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, with Pooja Hegde in the lead role opposite Prabhas. Take a look at the poster:

Actor Prabhas is a notable actor in the South Indian film industry and has done a few movies in Bollywood as well. His work includes Varsham (2004), Chatrapathi (2005), Chakram (2005), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr Perfect (2011), and Mirchi (2013). His movie Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) is the fourth highest-grossing Indian film to date. The sequel to that movie, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) became the first Indian film ever to gross over â‚¹1,000 crores in just 10 days.

Promo Pic Credit: Prabhas' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.