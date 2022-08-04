Prabhas Heaps Praise On Rashmika Mandanna; Calls Her The 'most Wanted Heroine'

South star Prabhas recently graced the pre-release event of the upcoming romance drama Sita Ramam. The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. At the pre-release event of the forthcoming film, while Prabhas urged viewers to catch the film in theatres, he also heaped praise on Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna.

Prabhas turned heads at the pre-release event of Sita Ramam as he arrived in a trendy black t-shirt and grey jeans. The actor shared smiles with the film's cast and makers and also addressed the audience. During his speech, Prabhas quipped that he had watched the film's trailer and asked fans to go to the theatres to watch the movie. He praised the makers of the film and mentioned how they shot the big-budget film in Russia and Kashmir. As he continued to talk about the movie, he also mentioned its cast and called Rashmika Mandanna the "most-wanted heroine."

As per a video surfacing on Twitter, Prabhas said, "Some films are meant to be watched in theatres. I saw the trailer and visuals of Sita Ramam. The makers went to Russia and Kashmir to shoot the film. This is a film that should be watched in theatres. The budget which the producers spent and the scale is huge. For example, do we stop going to the temple because there’s a pooja room at home? For people in cinema, theatres are our temples. It’s because of you. We should watch Sita Ramam in theatres." "We have Rashmika, who’s the most-wanted heroine. We have a huge star cast too. We should watch it in theatres," he added.

Prabhas and Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Bahubali star Prabhas was last seen in the romance drama Radhe Shyam. The actor now has several projects in the pipeline. He is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Salaar, which also stars Shruti Haasan. Apart from these, the actor will also lead in Adipurush and Project K.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is currently eying the release of her upcoming film Sita Ramam. The actor is set to make her Hindi debut with Mission Majnu and will further star in two other Hindi films - Goodbye and Animal. She also has Varisu and Pushpa: The Rule in her kitty.

