Prabhas Is All Booked With Four Movies Lined Up For The Upcoming Years

One of the biggest stars of the South Indian entertainment industry, Prabhas is all booked with multiple films in his kitty. Soon to be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde, the actor will also appear in the Bollywood director Om Raut's passion project Adipurush, along with Kriti Sanon. Check out the Baahubali actor's jam-packed schedule for the upcoming years and the release dates of his movies.

Prabhas all booked for the upcoming years

Gearing up for the release of period romance movie title Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will be seen in the role of Vikramaditya opposite Pooja Hegde's character Prerana. The movie will also feature actors Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, and Bhagyashree in the supporting role. With only a few days left for its release, Radhe Shyam is set to hit the theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on July 30, 2021.

Up next in Prabhas' movies lineup is Prashanth Neel's action thriller titled Salaar. The movie will feature Shruti Haasan in the lead role. With the shooting schedule completed, the movie is set to be released on April 14, 2022. The 41-year-old actor will also appear in Om Raut's Magnum Opus Adipurush. The historical drama that will be released in 3D is touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Prabhas will essay the titular role whereas Kriti Sanon is roped in to play Sita. After facing numerous complications during the filming, the movie is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022, in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and other Indian languages.

On July 24, the actor took to his Instagram to announce the commencement of his upcoming movie with Nag Ashwin in Hyderabad. The sci-fi film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Details about the movie have been kept under wraps. Prabhas uploaded the post with the caption, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK." The filmmakers of the untitled movie have yet to officially announce its release date.

IMAGE- PRABHAS' INSTAGRAM

