Prabhas On Shooting Kalki 2898 AD Against Blue Screen: I Got Bored But...

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated pan-India films that are lined up for release. It features an ensemble cast of Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

The film's teaser was launched at San Diego Comic-Con, where Prabhas, Haasan, Bachchan, director Nag Ashwin and Rana Daggubati interacted with fans. During the interaction, Prabhas expressed his opinion on shooting against the blue screen.

2 things you need to know:

Kalki 2898 AD was the first Indian film to be launched at Comic-Con.

The film appears to be set in a dystopian future.

It will be high of VFX and experts have been roped in to oversee the post-production of the big-budget film.

Prabhas fed up with CGI

During the Comic-Con panel discussion, The Rebel star was asked whether he was feeling fatigued by the blue screen. The actor said, “Yeah, I was like little…I got bored of it. But after I saw the teaser now, I feel like ‘it is fine’.” Prabhas has been part of several films that heavily rely on the use of blue screens.

Baahubali 2, Adipurush, Saaho and Salaar have been post-production heavy. With the kind of world-building challenges Kalki 2898 AD has taken on, the film will be CGI heavy and the same has been hinted in the teaser. It should be noted that Prabhas' upcoming films, Raja Deluxe and Spirit, are not likely to feature as much CGI due to their reported storylines.

(Prabhas plays a superhero in Kalki 2898 AD | Image: ActorPrabhas/Instagram)

Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2898 AD's comparison with Hollywood films

While speaking about the film, Nag Ashwin talked about how he wanted Kalki 2898 AD to have a different look and feel than Hollywood films.

(Prabhas in the Kalki 2898 AD teaser | Image: ActorPrabhas./Twitter)

Ashwin said that he spent more than four years writing the script and creating designs for Kalki 2898 AD. He added that this was done to prevent any comparisons with Hollywood films or cyberpunk genre.