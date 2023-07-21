Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin Dismisses Comparison With Hollywood Films: Tried To...

Nag Ashwin and the team of Kalki 2898 AD launched the first look of the film at the San Deigo Comic Con on July 21. The teaser has been well received by the fans and the expectations from the film have only increased.

At the panel discussion, Nag Ashwin said he didn't want the Prabhas starrer to look like a Hollywood film as he touched upon bringing this project together over a 4-year-long period.

Kalki 2898 AD has its source in Indian mythology and depicts the battle between good vs evil.

Kamal Haasan plays the antagonist in the movie, while Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of 'guru'.

Nag Ashwin talked about conceiving the film's unique look with his team of designers.

Nag Ashwin talks about writing the 'difficult movie'

The Mahanati director opened up about how it took him four years to write and make the film. He said that he worked on it with diligence because he did not want it to look like a Hollywood film.

"It's a difficult movie to write and it has taken so long also, so we figured out how to do it. Design-wise we did not want it to look like any other film. We did not want this to look like a Hollywood film or cyberpunk. We tried to find our own thing so we spent a lot of time on it," Ashwin said while discussing his film at SDCC.

(Kalki 2898 AD was the first Indian film to premiere at San Diego Comic Con | Image: Twitter)

He continued, "It took 4 years for me to write the story, to me getting frustrated because I did not get the story from making the film. It was difficult going through the process of shooting for so many days. We did it and there is a huge team that is not here right now. The movie is a long way off but I am representing the team that has done this crazy artwork, vehicles and costumes and all our managers who have made some mad things possible. This is for them."

Nag Ashwin on film's mythological reference

Kalki 2898 AD title and first glimpse have confirmed that the movie has overt mythological reference. When asked how he thought of blending mythology and sci-fi, the director said, "I'd say it's a bit of both. It was conscious. When you start on the road you know where you are going. So it was a conscious thought but after that, we just grew on it."



