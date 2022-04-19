Prabhas Opens Up On Radhe Shyam's Failure: 'Baahubali's Success Has Affected All My Films'

South star Prabhas has come a long way in his career. The actor made his acting debut in 2002 and rose to international fame with his blockbuster film series Baahubali. The SS Rajamouli's directorial film series broke several box office records as it became the highest-grossing Indian film in 2017. While Prabhas has appeared in two films since Baahubali and now has a long lineup of movies, he recently revealed how the 2017 film's success affects his other projects.

After the success of the two Baahubali films, Prabhas and the movie's names are always associated with each other. After the 2017 film, the actor starred in the 2019 movie Saaho and the latest romance drama Radhe Shyam. While both the films were made with a high budget, they somehow were not able to hit the right chord with the audience.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Prabhas reflected on the same and revealed how Baahubali's success affects his other projects. He mentioned how the pressure is more on the director and producer to receive a good response from the audience, much similar to that of Baahubali. However, the actor quipped he does not have that pressure and is grateful to have had Baahubali. He also mentioned how all he wants is the audience to be entertained.

He said, "Yes, the pressure is there for my directors and producers to get good response like Bahubali. I don't have that pressure to cross Bahubali or make the biggest film. I am very lucky to have Bahubali but I want to have the pleasure to entertain as much audience as possible in the country. Without me or Bahubali, I just want them to be entertained."

Prabhas on Radhe Shyam's failure at the box office

Prabhas was last seen sharing the screen space with Pooja Hegde in the romance drama Radhe Shyam. While the movie received mixed reviews from the audience, it did not reach its dream budget and came out to be a box office failure. When asked about what led the film not to bring the expected crores, Prabhas mentioned either it was COVID-19 or something missing in the film's script. He added, "You people know better. Maybe people don't want to watch me in that zone, even if they want to watch - maybe they expect me to be too good." Prabhas now has Aadipurush, Salaar, Spirit and Project K in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas