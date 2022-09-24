Prabhas Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Uncle Krishnam Raju With A Video Montage; WATCH

Veteran Telugu actor and former Union Minister Uppalapati Krishnam Raju breathed his last on September 11, 2022, at AIG Hospital, Hyderabad. The actor passed away at 83 after suffering from post-COVID-19 ailments and was diagnosed with severe pneumonia. The late actor's funeral was held in Hyderabad, which was attended by his nephew Prabhas. While Prabhas has been mourning his uncle's death, he recently paid a heartfelt tribute to him via a video montage.

Prabhas was reportedly very close to his late uncle Krishnam Raju. The actor was devastated by the loss and was also inconsolable at the late actor's funeral. After 14 days, the actor recently paid homage to his late uncle via a fanmade video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a video which featured the similar acting styles of Prabhas and the late actor. The clip had several scenes from their movies which showed how the Saaho star sought inspiration from his uncle. In the caption, Prabhas did not write anything and added a folded hands emoji.

The two actors' fans were seemingly stunned by their uncanny resemblance and similar acting styles. While a fan wrote, "Same mannerism," another commented, "Inheritance is in peaks. we miss you krishnam Raju garu."

On Prabhas' work front

Prabhas was last seen playing the role of a renowned palmist in the romance drama Radhe Shyam. The actor starred opposite Pooja Hegde in the movie, which received mixed reviews from the viewers. Now, the actor has a series of movies lined up in his kitty. He is reportedly filming the upcoming film Project K, helmed by Nag Ashwin. Touted to be a sci-fi drama, the movie will also see Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Prabhas will also star in the mythological film Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut. While Prabhas will play the titular role, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Apart from these, Prabhas also has Salaar and Spirit in the pipeline. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit will mark the actor's 25th project.

Image: Facebook/@prabhas/@krishnamraju