'James' Teaser Out: Puneeth Rajkumar Makes Thrilling Performance For One Last Time

The late Kannada superstar, Puneeth Rajkumar is set to appear in his posthumous release, James, whose character teaser recently dropped online. The moment it surfaced online, the fans began reminiscing about the late actor while praising his look in the film. The movie will feature Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand in the lead. Watch the James Teaser ahead and know more about Chethan Kumar directorial film.

Watch James Teaser

The James movie character teaser was recently released depicting a stunning soldier avatar of the late Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. The teaser begins with a note that read "emotions are bigger than business" and then depicts glimpses of a sensational world of mafias. The teaser then reveals Puneeth Rajkumar's powerful entry as he performs some thrilling stunts in the video. The teaser depicts Puneeth Rajkumar's character, Santosh working in a security agency who is given the charge of defeating a mafia.

Numerous fans took to the comments section and expressed their delight at watching the James teaser. Some also remembered the legendary actor Puneeth Rajkumar after watching him perform in the teaser and stated 'Legend never die they always lives in our hearts.' They also mentioned how they felt that h was back again as soon as they watched the teaser and assured everyone that they will not miss out on watching the film in theatres. Some of the fans also stated that they were pretty sure that the film will create a huge sensation among the Kannada industry while others wrote that this was not just a movie but an emotion. A user wrote 'Wish Puneeth sir were here with us Can't change what has happened:( HE WILL FOREVER BE IN OUR HEARTS This teaser is bringing immense joy and also tears!' while another one stated 'I cannot imagine the craze for this movie even. Like how many whistles and screams this movie will get when Puneeth appears on the screen for the last time.' Take a look at some of the reactions to James teaser.

James movie release date

Puneeth Rajkumar's Kannada action film, James is set for a theatrical release on 17 March 2022 along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Apart from Puneeth Rajkumar, the movie will feature actors namely Priya Anand as Nisha Gayakwad, Anu Prabhakar, Srikanth, Tilak Shekar, Chikkanna, Shine Shetty, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon and more. This movie will be Puneeth's posthumous appearance following his death on 29 October 2021.

