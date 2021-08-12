Prabhas' Pictures From Upcoming 'Salaar' Sets Go Viral, Check Out His Casual Avatar

Superstar Prabhas who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Salaar looked cool and comfortable in the leaked pictures from the sets. In the viral photos, the Baahubali actor could be seen working on the sets resembling a shanty town. The set is very similar to narrow and cramped sets that we saw in director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2. Prabhas started with Salaar's shooting post completing his romantic drama Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde.

Prabhas' pictures from Salaar shooting leaked

The production of Salaar is going at a good pace in Hyderabad. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. According to various media reports, if things went according to the makers then it is expected to release in theatres worldwide on April 14 next year. In the videos, the actor can be seen walking on the streets in his casual avatar. The video is currently trending as fans are sharing it across on various social media platforms along with their excitement to watch their favourite star.

Previously, Prabhas treated the team of Salaar with drool-worthy Hyderabadi dishes and Shruti Haasan shared a picture on her Instagram to thank him for the feast. Salaar will feature Prabhas in a dark, violent role and he is reportedly working out to build muscles and acquire a beefed-up look to fit the bill. The film is backed by renowned producer Vijay Kiragandur under his home production banner Hombale films. Being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, Salaar will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a series of upcoming movies, he will next be seen in Radhe Shyam, a period romance film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. Radhe Shyam will also feature veteran actor Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. The film will release on Sankranthi early next year, around January 14, 2022.

He will also be seen in an Indian mythological film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram along with Kriti Sanon as Sita while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the main antagonist Lankesh (Ravana). Other than this, he is also set to star opposite Deepika Padukone for an upcoming untitled sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin.

IMAGE: PRABHAS_Facebook/RUPESH_NC/PRABHASNETWORK/Twitter:

