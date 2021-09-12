Prabhas Praises Gopichand-starrer 'Seetimarr', Congratulates The Team For Film's Release

South Indian actor Gopichand recently starred in the film Seetimarr. The Telugu film made its theatrical release in the country and is quickly gaining praise. Actor Prabhas also congratulated his dear friend Gopichand and the entire team of the film via social media.

Prabhas recently took to his Instagram account to praise the team of Seetimarr for releasing the first big film in theatres, post the COVID-19 second wave. The actor penned a note which also had a graphic of a whistle. He wrote, "My friend Gopichand scored a Blockbuster with #Seetimarr... Very happy for him! Kudos to the movie team for coming forward to release the first big film post the Covid 2nd wave, despite the prevailing circumstances[sic]." Both Prabhas and Gopichand's fans were thrilled to read the note by the Baahubali actor. Some of the fans even asked the two actors for a movie together.

Gopichand reshared Prabhas' note on his Instagram. The actor and the film's team were seemingly glad to hear the words of appraisal by Prabhas. The poster read "Thank you Prabhas Garu for your wishes[sic]," beneath a photo of Prabhas and Gopichand. In the caption, the Goutham Nanda actor wrote, "Thank you my friend @actorprabhas for all your kind words and love! Really overwhelmed with the response #SeetiMaarr has received! 🙏[sic]."

Seetimarr was initially set to release in April 2021. However, the filmmakers had to postpone its release due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers further scheduled the release on September 3 but pushed it for another week to unveil it on Ganesh Chaturthi. The film ultimately hit the theatres on September 10, 2021.

About Seetimarr

The film Seetimarr stars Gopichand in the lead role of a women's Kabaddi team from Andhra Pradesh. He faces off Jwala Reddy, played by Tamannaah Bhatia, the coach of the Telangana women's team. Digangana Suryavanshi plays the lead role of a village woman who falls in love with Gopichand's character. The film also cast Bhumika Chawla in a pivotal role and Rahman, Tarun Arora, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani and Preeti Asrani as supporting characters. The film was produced by Srinivasa Chitturi, while Sampath Nandi wrote and directed it.

(IMAGE: GOPICHAND'S FACEBOOK)