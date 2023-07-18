Last Updated:

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Have A Baahubali Reunion In The US Ahead Of Project K Title Launch

Prabhas and Rana's reunion has sparked excitement before Project K's title launch at San Diego Comic-Con.

Simple Vishwakarma
Baahubali

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati worked together in the Baahubali saga | Image: Instagram/PrabhasFanpage


The team behind Project K, on July 17,unveiled Deepika Padukone's first look from the film. This came days before the San Diego Comic-Con where the movie's title and first glimpse will be unveiled on July 21. Now, the film's lead actor Prabhas has reached the US.

3 things you need to know

  • Project K is a sci-fi action drama
  • Deepika Padukone will be seen with Prabhas in Project K
  • Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin

Reunion of Baahubali in America

Making history, Project K is set to be the first-ever Indian film to feature at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con. Adding to the anticipation, Prabhas has landed in the US ahead of the event. He was joined by Rana Daggubati. Their mere presence has already sent fans into a frenzy.  The Project K team teased fans further by releasing a picture of the actors clad in Project K merchandise. 

(A screengrab of Vyjayanthi Movie's post on social media | Image: Vyjayanthi Movie/Twitter)

The makers of Project K shared a picture on social media. The photo served as a sweet reminder of their previous collaboration in  Baahubali seriesWhile sharing the picture, they wrote, ‘The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20. #Prabhas @RanaDaggubati’

 

Prabhas fans in St. Louis, USA unite for spectacular Project

Before the highly anticipated reveal at Comic-Con, Prabhas' fans from St. Louis, Missouri, USA,  united to organise a Project K car rally. It served as proof of Prabhas' popularity.

 

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. It has a remarkable budget of Rs 500 crore. The Tollywood flick's cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. It is set to open in theatres in 2024.

 

First Published:
