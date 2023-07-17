Prabhas' Salaar To Release In 1979 Locations In North America, Here’s Why It’s Special

Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has been in the news since the makers announced the film. A few days ago, its teaser was released on social media, which created a buzz among fans. Now, the film has set a record in the overseas market even before its release.

3 things you need to know

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

It will release in two parts. The makers are yet to announce the title of the second part.

It is being produced by Hombale Films.

All time record release for any Indian film

The makers have decided to release the highly-anticipated film in the US in 1979 locations. The number corresponds to Prabhas' birth year. With this, the film has engraved its name into the record books even before its release. This is the highest number of locations ever for any Indian film in the North America market. The Adipurush actor's fan page retweeted the post which read, "A grand salute from our side to the 𝘽𝙤𝙭 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝘽𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙙𝙤𝙯𝙚𝙧…. Marking the Man’s birthday year with the locations we are releasing in North America."

(A screengrab of the tweet | Image: Prabhas/Twitter)

The tweet also has a poster that read, "Breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks."

(Salaar poster | Image: Prabhas/Twitter)

Salaar's digital rights sold for a whopping amount?

Meanwhile, it was reported that the film's OTT rights have been sold for a whopping amount. The media reports suggest that the OTT rights for Hindi and South languages have fetched Rs 200 crore. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Salaar OTT rights SOLD for ₹200 crore." However, the makers are yet to react to the reports.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is bankrolled by Hombale Films on a massive budget. The film is slated to hit theatres on September 28, 2023, in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.