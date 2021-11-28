Prabhas Reportedly Paid Rs 150 Cr For Adipurush; Becomes Highest-paid Indian Star

Ever since Prabhas-starrer Baahubali rewrote almost all box-office records that ever existed, the magnanimous success of the movie put forth a plethora of offers for the South Indian star. While the actor has starred in only Saaho since then, he has currently a slew of projects in his pipeline, alongside a set of announcements as well.

Amid the multitude of shootings and announcements, most of them magnum opuses, the Telugu star is giving a run for money to some of the top names of Bollywood. Prabhas is reportedly charging ₹150 crores for his films, more than some of the Bollywood biggies.

Is Prabhas charging ₹150 crore for films like Adipurush?

Prabhas, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, received Rs 150 crore for the mythological film Adipurush. The person who agreed to pay such a whopping figure was T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, who is backing the venture.

Now, the producer, who is also backing Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, is making 'one of the biggest films' in the post-pandemic era, titled Spirit, and once again will be handing Prabhas a remuneration of Rs 150 crore.

Bhushan wanted to cast someone with a pan-India reach, and there was not much doubt in his mind that Prabhas fit the bill for the venture to take things to the next level, the report said. The report added that the Bhushan did not mind shelling out Rs 150 crore as making a film with Prabhas gave him the liberty to make the films without bothering about the budgets.

Prabhas has thus become the highest-paid actor in Bollywood today. He has also left actors like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, who charged Rs 100 crore for their ventures in the past years, behind, the report added.

Spirit is being directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Bhushan Kumar is bankrolling the film along with UV Creations. The film is going on floors in January next year.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next feature in the film Radhe Shyam, which is releasing in January Among the other films in Prabhas' kitty include Salaar with KGF director Prashant Neel and a film with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, directed by Nag Ashwin.