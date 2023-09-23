Prabhas’ Salaar To Clash With Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Devara Next Year?

Prabhas’ Salaar is perhaps one of his biggest releases to be coming out. It may even surpass his pan-India film Adipurush at the box office with its clear-cut action-blockbuster leanings. Coming from director Prashanth Neel, who has delivered one of the biggest films in Indian cinema with the Yash starrer KGF - Chapter 2, Salaar will be closely eyed by the fans.

While Salaar would have been at the height of its promotions if it were not delayed from its initial September 28 release, the lack of update suggests that the film might get delayed by a long stretch.

Salaar is Prashanth Neel’s latest offering. Written and directed by the KGF hitmaker, the Prabhas starrer will release in two parts, the first of which is titled Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire. There is also speculation that the film is going to be related to Neel’s previous two offerings KGF 1 and KGF 2.

In the first look teaser for Salaar, similar army bases were depicted like those featuring in KGF Chapter 2 post-credits scenes. It has been speculated that Salaar might kick off right from the post-credits scene of KGF 2. Despite being slated for a September 28 release, Salaar has been delayed indefinitely. While it’s unclear when the film will be landing in theatres, it’s being reported that the film may clash with RRR actor Jr NTR’s upcoming film Devara next year.

As per a report from TrackTollywood, Neel is planning to release the Prabhas starrer on either March 22 or March 29. While a March 22 release might have a negligible effect on Devera, which releases on April 4, 2024, a March 29 release will end up being quite costly to the Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer. Moreover, if Salaar is released on March 29, it can capitalise on the Good Friday holiday and the subsequent summer.

The post-production work on Salaar is underway in full force. Prashanth Neel and team have also shifted base to a quaint location to avoid any leaks from the film.